Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Old Saybrook

Go
Old Saybrook restaurants
Toast

Old Saybrook restaurants that serve risotto

Aspen Restaurant image

TAPAS

Aspen Restaurant

2 Main Street, Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (1983 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Risotto$16.00
Local Seacoast Mushrooms, Parmesan Cheese, Truffle Oil & Herbs
More about Aspen Restaurant
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cuckoo’s Nest

1712 Boston Post Rd, Old Saybrook

Avg 3.8 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Risotto with Scallops$30.00
More about Cuckoo’s Nest

Browse other tasty dishes in Old Saybrook

Scallops

Fish And Chips

Bisque

Clam Chowder

Lobsters

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Prosciutto

Map

More near Old Saybrook to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (26 restaurants)

New London

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Sag Harbor

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Greenport

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Madison

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Shelter Island Heights

No reviews yet

Guilford

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (313 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (791 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston