Risotto in
Old Saybrook
/
Old Saybrook
/
Risotto
Old Saybrook restaurants that serve risotto
TAPAS
Aspen Restaurant
2 Main Street, Old Saybrook
Avg 4.5
(1983 reviews)
Mushroom Risotto
$16.00
Local Seacoast Mushrooms, Parmesan Cheese, Truffle Oil & Herbs
More about Aspen Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Cuckoo’s Nest
1712 Boston Post Rd, Old Saybrook
Avg 3.8
(881 reviews)
Risotto with Scallops
$30.00
More about Cuckoo’s Nest
