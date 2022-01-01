Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Old Saybrook

Old Saybrook restaurants
Old Saybrook restaurants that serve tacos

Liv's Shack Old Saybrook image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liv's Shack Old Saybrook

26 Bridge Street, Old Saybrook

Avg 4.6 (154 reviews)
Takeout
FISH TACOS$13.00
Grilled Cajun Mahi, Chipotle Slaw, Lime Crema, Flour Tortilla
Little Pub

1231 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Moo Shu Pork Tacos$16.00
Oven roasted, fork shredded pork tossed in citrus-ginger bbq sauce and served in soft flour tortillas with a green onion-thai peanut slaw and a drizzle of wasabi aioli
Sonora Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Crispy fried shrimp, shredded cabbage, fresh pineapple salsa, guacamole, and a drizzle of habanero aioli
Ahi Tuna Tacos$18.00
rare seared ahi tuna, pineapple-jicama-mint slaw, field greens, flour tortillas, wasabi-lemon yogurt
Liv's Oyster Bar

166 Main Street, Old Saybrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Mahi Tacos$18.00
Blackened Mahi Tacos*
Avocado Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Mayo, Flour or Corn Tortillas
FRENCH FRIES

Cuckoo's Nest

1712 Boston Post Rd, Old Saybrook

Avg 3.8 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Surf & Turf Tacos$23.00
Kids Taco$7.95
Taco$6.00
Mystic Market

70 Millrock Road East, Old Saybrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$10.95
Wheat Tortillas, Fried Cod, Chipotle Aioli, Salsa Verde & Pineapple Cucumber Slaw
