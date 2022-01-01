Tacos in Old Saybrook
Old Saybrook restaurants that serve tacos
Liv's Shack Old Saybrook
26 Bridge Street, Old Saybrook
|FISH TACOS
|$13.00
Grilled Cajun Mahi, Chipotle Slaw, Lime Crema, Flour Tortilla
Little Pub
1231 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook
|Moo Shu Pork Tacos
|$16.00
Oven roasted, fork shredded pork tossed in citrus-ginger bbq sauce and served in soft flour tortillas with a green onion-thai peanut slaw and a drizzle of wasabi aioli
|Sonora Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Crispy fried shrimp, shredded cabbage, fresh pineapple salsa, guacamole, and a drizzle of habanero aioli
|Ahi Tuna Tacos
|$18.00
rare seared ahi tuna, pineapple-jicama-mint slaw, field greens, flour tortillas, wasabi-lemon yogurt
Liv's Oyster Bar
166 Main Street, Old Saybrook
|Blackened Mahi Tacos
|$18.00
Avocado Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Mayo, Flour or Corn Tortillas
Cuckoo's Nest
1712 Boston Post Rd, Old Saybrook
|Surf & Turf Tacos
|$23.00
|Kids Taco
|$7.95
|Taco
|$6.00