Tortilla soup in
Old Saybrook
/
Old Saybrook
/
Tortilla Soup
Old Saybrook restaurants that serve tortilla soup
Little Pub
1231 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook
No reviews yet
Chicken Tortilla Soup
$8.00
chicken, tomatillos, cheddar jack, tortilla strips
More about Little Pub
FRENCH FRIES
Cuckoo's Nest
1712 Boston Post Rd, Old Saybrook
Avg 3.8
(881 reviews)
Cup Tortilla Soup
$6.00
Bowl Tortilla Soup
$8.00
More about Cuckoo's Nest
