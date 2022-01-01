Go
Old School Philly

Handcrafted Cheesesteaks made with 100% Ribeye Steak, Premium White Chicken Breast, and All-Natural Meat/produce/dairy ingredients, oh yes we have the Whiz (NOT NATURAL) but for that once in awhile comfort food indulgence, pour up. We aren't just Cheesesteaks, we are Old School Philly Cheesesteaks, bringing the Ultimate most Authentic Philly Fresh Experience to South Florida.

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

20642 state road 7 • $$

Avg 4.4 (274 reviews)

Popular Items

Basket of Philly Fresh Fries$3.99
Basket of our Fried to perfection Philly Fresh French Fries.
The Rocky
Onions, Bacon, Sweet Peppers, Grilled Mushrooms & Choice of Cheese.
Classic Philly$11.99
Pick your Protein, Choice of Cheese, "Wit or Witout" Onions.
Any half sandwich Combo$10.99
Any of our delicious half sandwiches, "Wit or Witout Onions", choose your side of Fries or Onion Straws, with choice of Cheese & any canned coke product or bottled water.
Build Your Own
Build your own masterpiece and devour it with pride!
Philly Fresh Onion Straws$4.99
Basket of our Philly Fresh Cut Onion Straws.
Load em' up!$6.99
Whiz, Bacon & Ranch.
South Street
Onions, Minced Garlic, Sweet Peppers, Crushed Cherry Peppers & Choice of Cheese.
Old School
Onions, Green Peppers, Grilled Mushrooms & Choice of Cheese.
Homemade Cookie$1.99
Freshly baked Chocolate Chip and M&M cookies.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

20642 state road 7

Boca Raton FL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

