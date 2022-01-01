Go
Old School Pizzeria

The inspiration for Old School Pizzeria came from fond memories of a time when pizza was impressively delicious, everything was made in-house and wholesome, and the chef and cooks were dedicated professionals. Our dough is made from 100% sourdough culture; no commercial yeast is EVER used. The entire process takes 120 hours. The flours we use are always unbleached and unbromated, and when possible, organic. The tomatoes we use for our sauce NEVER contain citric acid or potassium chloride. We make all of our own desserts, from rolling out the pastry for the cannoli shells, to churning our own gelato. We believe in sourcing local produce, and do so as much as possible. The cooks Giovanni (chef), Derin, and Maria have dedicated their lives to the culinary arts. In short, we are Old School!

1930 Rock Springs Dr.

Popular Items

Regular Custom Pizza$12.99
Serves 2-3. Start with cheese and add your favorite toppings.
Garlic Rosemary Bread Knots
w/mascarpone
Antipasto
Romaine, tomato, onion, ham, salame, mozzarella, peppers, olives, chickpeas, house vinaigrette
XX-Large Custom Pizza$18.75
Serves 4-5. Start with cheese and add your favorite toppings. 18"
Garlic Mascarpone$3.50
Regular Regina Margherita$19.50
Cherry heirloom tomatoes, basil, franco & angelo buffalo mozzarella, evoo.
OMG Custom Pizza$27.99
Serves 6-8. Start with cheese and add your favorite toppings. Monster sized 24" pizza
Monster-Size Slice$8.49
A slice & a side
Garden
Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, mozzarella, garlic mascarpone dressing
Cannoli
Traditional Sicilian dessert. Crispy tube shaped shell filled with sweetened ricotta and aromatics.
Location

1930 Rock Springs Dr.

Las Vegas NV

Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
