Old School Tavern

Forest Park's Craft Tavern since 2012. Old School offers, fresh, homemade food, local craft beers and classic cocktails.

201 DESPLAINES AVENUE

Popular Items

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon$9.95
Brussels sprouts browned with bacon and finished with balsamic vinegar reduction.
Cider$6.50
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Spicy Fried Chicken Breast on a Brioche Bun with Old Bay Mayo and Pickles.
Pot Roast$10.95
Slow Cooked and served on a Brioche Bun with Horseradish Sauce.
House Salad$9.95
Mixed Spring Greens, Roasted Beets, and Tomatoes tossed in House Made Balsamic Dressing.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Whole, juicy chicken breast cooked in a special blend of spices. It's blackened and it's beautiful.
Large Caesar Salad$9.95
Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed with rosemary croutons, homemade Caesar dressing and topped with Parmesan cheese.
Pretzel$5.95
Old School Burger$10.95
Mac & Cheese$8.95
Elbow macaroni in a fresh cheddar cheese sauce.
Forest Park IL

SundayClosed
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
