Go
Toast

Old Scratch Pizza

A Neapolitan pizza & beer hall. We serve Neapolitan-Style pizzas cooked in 800° wood-burning ovens and pair it with craft beers in a communal hall reminiscent of traditional Bavarian beer halls.

440 Miamisburg Centerville Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza$11.00
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Romano, Olive Oil
Shorty Pizza$5.00
Kids Cheese Pizza
Caesar Salad$5.50
Romaine, Romano, House-Made Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Warm Bread
Shroom Pizza$13.00
Forest mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, thyme, white truffle oil.
Crust Dips$0.50
House Salad
Romain, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Chickpea, Crouton, House-Made Italian Dressing, Warm Bread
Elliot Pizza$10.00
Cheese Pizza
Angry Beekeeper Pizza$12.50
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Spicy Salami, Hot Honey, Olive Oil
Applewood-Bacon Ranch Salad
Romaine, Purple Cabbage, Cherry Tomato, Almonds, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Crouton, Romano, House-Made Buttermilk Ranch, Warm Bread
Dayton Pizza$12.00
Pepperoni Pizza
See full menu

Location

440 Miamisburg Centerville Road

Washington Township OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zinks Meats & Fine Wines

No reviews yet

May you enter as guest and leave as friends!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Archer's Tavern - Centerville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sinfully Gluten-Free

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston