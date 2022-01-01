Old Scratch Pizza
A Neapolitan pizza & beer hall. We serve Neapolitan-Style pizzas cooked in 800° wood-burning ovens and pair it with craft beers in a communal hall reminiscent of traditional Bavarian beer halls.
440 Miamisburg Centerville Road
Popular Items
Location
440 Miamisburg Centerville Road
Washington Township OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Zinks Meats & Fine Wines
May you enter as guest and leave as friends!
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Archer's Tavern - Centerville
Come in and enjoy!
Sinfully Gluten-Free
Come in and enjoy!