Old Thousand

Dope Chinese!

4805 Burnet Road

Popular Items

Chongqing Chicken$11.95
(GF) Fried Chicken | Szechuan Salt | Chili Oil
Veggie Egg Roll$4.50
(Vegetarian) Cabbage | Carrot | Shiitake Mushroom | Hot Mustard Vinaigrette | one per order.
Green Beans$9.75
(Vegan, Please Specify For Gluten Free) Hot Mustard Vinaigrette
Brisket Fried Rice$18.95
House Smoked Beef Brisket | Chinese Pork Sausage | Scallion | Egg
Beef Ginger-Scallion Lo Mein$15.50
Minced Beef | Ginger-Scallion Sauce | Serrano | Cilantro | Wheat Noodle
Hot & Sour Soup -- (Takeout 12oz)$6.50
(Vegetarian, GF) Mushroom | Egg | Tofu
Buddha's Delight$14.50
(Vegan, GF) Sweet Potato Noodles | Fermented Beans | Seasonal Vegetables
General Tso's Chicken$16.95
OTGT Sauce | Tianjin Chili | Kohlrabi | Apple | Jasmine Rice
Kung Pao Brussels$10.95
(Vegan) OT Kung Pao Sauce | Peanut
Veg Fried Rice$15.50
(Vegan or Veg, GF) Bok Choy | Beech Mushroom | Celery | Egg*
4805 Burnet Road

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
