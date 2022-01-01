Old Town Cafe

Bogart's Coffee House

No reviews yet

“Bogart’s offers something that no other Seal Beach coffee house can claim: Organic coffee and tea, views of the Pacific and Catalina Island, from sunrise to sunset. The ocean breeze and the roar of the surf will waft in as you relax on the couch or leopard-print easy chairs. Here you will find a comfortable place to sip a latte and conduct business or read, and simply enjoy the view.”

