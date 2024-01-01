Old Town Country Kitchen
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
436 Carteret St, Bath NC 27808
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ribeyes Steakhouse - Washington
No Reviews
228 West Stewart Parkway Washington, NC 27889
View restaurant