Old Town restaurants you'll love

Old Town restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Old Town

Must-try Old Town restaurants

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Old Town

963 Stillwater Avenue, Old Town

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yes I need Condiments$0.00
We'll include typical condiments for your dish. Please indicate if you need extra or something different.
Poutine$8.99
A real French dish! A generous portion of our famous fries topped with cheese and beef gravy.
Haddock Sandwich$16.29
Now Even Bigger! A whole filet of fried haddock topped with melted cheese and served on our Gov’s famous jumbo roll.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Old Town
SEAFOOD

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Old Town

963 Stillwater Avenue, Old Town

Avg 4.6 (2682 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Capital$9.99
Two eggs any style with your choice of 3 bacon strips, 3 sausage links, or ham. Includes home fries and a thick slice of toast.
Yes I need Condiments$0.00
We'll include typical condiments for your dish. Please indicate if you need extra or something different.
Chicken Fingers$16.49
Fresh white-meat chicken fingers breaded in our own seasoning, cooked to a golden brown, and served with your choice of BBQ, sweet and sour sauce or honey mustard.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Old Town
Kanu

283 Main St, Old Town

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni$22.00
Red sauce, parmesan, mozzarella
The Blue Rooster$22.00
Blueberry BBQ sauce, pulled campfire chicken, candied bacon, red onions, scallions, mozzarella
The Fig & Speck$24.00
Garlic oil, goat cheese, figs, speck ham, baby arugula, balsamic glaze
More about Kanu

