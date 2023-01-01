Old Town restaurants you'll love
Must-try Old Town restaurants
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Old Town
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Old Town
963 Stillwater Avenue, Old Town
|Popular items
|Yes I need Condiments
|$0.00
We'll include typical condiments for your dish. Please indicate if you need extra or something different.
|Poutine
|$8.99
A real French dish! A generous portion of our famous fries topped with cheese and beef gravy.
|Haddock Sandwich
|$16.29
Now Even Bigger! A whole filet of fried haddock topped with melted cheese and served on our Gov’s famous jumbo roll.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Old Town
SEAFOOD
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Old Town
963 Stillwater Avenue, Old Town
|Popular items
|The Capital
|$9.99
Two eggs any style with your choice of 3 bacon strips, 3 sausage links, or ham. Includes home fries and a thick slice of toast.
|Yes I need Condiments
|$0.00
We'll include typical condiments for your dish. Please indicate if you need extra or something different.
|Chicken Fingers
|$16.49
Fresh white-meat chicken fingers breaded in our own seasoning, cooked to a golden brown, and served with your choice of BBQ, sweet and sour sauce or honey mustard.
More about Kanu
Kanu
283 Main St, Old Town
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$22.00
Red sauce, parmesan, mozzarella
|The Blue Rooster
|$22.00
Blueberry BBQ sauce, pulled campfire chicken, candied bacon, red onions, scallions, mozzarella
|The Fig & Speck
|$24.00
Garlic oil, goat cheese, figs, speck ham, baby arugula, balsamic glaze