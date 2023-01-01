Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Old Town

Old Town restaurants
Old Town restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Old Town

963 Stillwater Avenue, Old Town

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Ranch Swiss Burger$14.00
Our 6 oz. Certified Angus Beef patty topped with melted swiss cheese, two slices of bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomato. Served with Crinkle Cut french fries.
SEAFOOD

Avg 4.6 (2682 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mini Bacon Cheeseburger$6.49
A slider burger topped with bacon and cheese
Bacon Cheddar Burger*$13.49
This is our best-selling bacon cheeseburger - We top our juicy 6 oz Angus Beef patty with cheddar cheese, two bacon strips, lettuce and tomato and serve it up on our Gov’s famous roll.
Memphis BBQ Bacon Burger*$14.49
Our 6 oz Prime Angus Beef patty served with two crispy strips of bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar Cheese and tangy BBQ sauce – all on a grilled Gov’s famous roll.
