Lobsters in Old Town

SEAFOOD
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Old Town
963 Stillwater Avenue, Old Town
|Double Lobster Roll
|$34.00
|Triple Lobster Roll
|$39.00
A giant portion of fresh Maine lobster mixed with just the right amount of mayo served on a grilled buttered sub roll with crinkle cut fries.
|Bowl Lobster Bisque
|$13.49
Kanu
283 Main St, Old Town
|Lobster Ragoons
|$14.00
Cream cheese, lobster meat, chives, red onion, and spices wrapped in wontons and fried. Served with a sweet soy glaze and lime.
|Lobster Flatbread
|$26.00
Alfredo sauce, lobster, roasted corn, poblanos, red peppers, red onios, cotija mozzarella, cilantro, Elote sauce
|Lobster Lemon Ribeye
|$38.00