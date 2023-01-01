Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Old Town

Go
Old Town restaurants
Toast

Old Town restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

SEAFOOD

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Old Town

963 Stillwater Avenue, Old Town

Avg 4.6 (2682 reviews)
Takeout
Double Lobster Roll$34.00
Triple Lobster Roll$39.00
A giant portion of fresh Maine lobster mixed with just the right amount of mayo served on a grilled buttered sub roll with crinkle cut fries.
Bowl Lobster Bisque$13.49
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Old Town
Consumer pic

 

Kanu

283 Main St, Old Town

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Ragoons$14.00
Cream cheese, lobster meat, chives, red onion, and spices wrapped in wontons and fried. Served with a sweet soy glaze and lime.
Lobster Flatbread$26.00
Alfredo sauce, lobster, roasted corn, poblanos, red peppers, red onios, cotija mozzarella, cilantro, Elote sauce
Lobster Lemon Ribeye$38.00
More about Kanu

Browse other tasty dishes in Old Town

Shepherds Pies

Scallops

Milkshakes

Pies

Chicken Tenders

Cinnamon Rolls

Cheeseburgers

Cake

Map

More near Old Town to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (80 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2110 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (356 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston