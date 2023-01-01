Pies in Old Town
Old Town restaurants that serve pies
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Old Town
963 Stillwater Avenue, Old Town
|Shepherd's Pie
|$17.99
Simmered ground beef and onions topped
with peas, carrots, mashed potato and
cheese then crisped in the oven to a
golden brown. Served with one side and a
dinner roll.
|Slice of Fruit Pie
|$5.49
Choose a slice of the Gov's Homemade Pie
|Slice of Cream Pie
|$4.99
Choose your favorite flavor of homemade cream pies!