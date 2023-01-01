Old Town Pizza & Tavern - 223 w king st
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
223 w king st, Saint Augustine FL 32084
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bacon and Bubbles LLC -
No Reviews
509 Ponce De Leon Boulevard St. Augustine, FL 32084
View restaurant