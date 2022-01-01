Go
Toast

Garden Bar

Fresh, healthy, handcrafted salads!

135 NW Broadway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build Your Own$10.97
See full menu

Location

135 NW Broadway

Portland OR

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Greenleaf Juicing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

No reviews yet

Hustling Viet food to the streets. Pho for the people.

Sizzle Pie

No reviews yet

For immediate help regarding your order, please call the shop at (503) 234-7437, Option 1.
For general questions and feedback, please email CustomerService@SizzlePie.com. For general information, please visit us at SizzlePie.com

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston