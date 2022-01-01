Go
Old Venice Restaurant

Casual elegance, relaxed charm, and a fusion of Mediterranean flavors combine to present a dining experience you won't forget. Whether meeting friends, anticipating a romantic evening or entertaining family, Old Venice is your restaurant
in the heart of Point Loma. Family owned and operated for over 40 years, Old Venice is the perfect place to relax and unwind. Tastefully decorated, with a selection of indoor or outdoor dining, you will immediately be enraptured with the European ambience of one of San Diego's finest dining venues.

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

2910 CANON ST • $$

Avg 4.2 (1126 reviews)
Upscale
Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Corkage Fee
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2910 CANON ST

San Diego CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
