Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Denton
  • /
  • Oldwest Cafe of Denton - 2420 South Interstate 35
Consumer picView gallery

Oldwest Cafe of Denton - 2420 South Interstate 35

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2420 South Interstate 35E

Denton, TX 76205

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Burrito
$5.99

Grilled 6" Flour Tortilla filled with 2 scrambled eggs, your choice of 1 meat, 2 veggie & 1 cheese fixin'

Popular
Coosie's Skillet
$13.99

1 biscuit & sausage gravy layered in a skillet with fried potatoes, monterrey cheese & 3 eggs scrambled with chopped bacon, sausage & ham

Popular
Blacksmith
$14.99

3 egg omelet, bacon, sausage, ham, smoked sausage & cheddar, white american, monterrey cheese

Popular

Burritos

Burrito
$5.99

Grilled 6" Flour Tortilla filled with 2 scrambled eggs, your choice of 1 meat, 2 veggie & 1 cheese fixin'

Popular
See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

2420 South Interstate 35E, Denton TX 76205

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hawaiian Bros - HB0016_Denton TX_Loop 288
orange star4.7 • 500
2220 South Loop 288 Denton, TX 76205
View restaurantnext
Jonuzi’s Pizza - 1776 Teasley Ln. #103
orange starNo Reviews
1776 Teasley Ln. #103 Denton, TX 76205
View restaurantnext
Dillas Quesadillas - Denton
orange starNo Reviews
1715 South Loop 288, #100 Denton, TX 76205
View restaurantnext
Sidewalk Cafe Denton - 2900 Wind River Lane suite 130
orange starNo Reviews
2900 Wind River Lane suite 130 Denton, TX 76210
View restaurantnext
La Fondita - 3969 teasley lane suite 1300
orange starNo Reviews
3969 teasley lane suite 1300 denton, TX 76210
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
520 South IH-35 Frontage Rd Denton, TX 76205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denton

Fat Shack - Denton
orange star4.6 • 11,062
508 S Elm St Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza - (Denton Hickory)
orange star4.7 • 4,378
1120 W Hickory St Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
West Oak Coffee Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,362
114 W Oak St Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Horny Toad Cafe & Bar
orange star4.0 • 991
5812 North Interstate 35 Denton, TX 76207
View restaurantnext
Juicy Pig Barbecue
orange star4.3 • 739
708 N. Locust St. Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - HB0016_Denton TX_Loop 288
orange star4.7 • 500
2220 South Loop 288 Denton, TX 76205
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Denton

Argyle

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Oldwest Cafe of Denton - 2420 South Interstate 35

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston