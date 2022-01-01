Go
Toast

Old World Deli

Gyros, corned beef, and much more! All served with a smile!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1667 Pearl Road • $

Avg 4.8 (292 reviews)

Popular Items

Gyro$7.25
Beef and lamb mix served in fluffy pita with tomato, onion, and house made tzatziki sauce on the side
CB Sandwich$12.00
Rye Bread. All condiments on the side
Onion Rings$3.50
Reuben$13.00
Corned Beef with swiss cheese and sauerkraut on grilled rye with 1,000 Island dressing
Wedge Cut Jo-Jos$4.00
Baklava$2.00
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$5.00
Breaded Mushrooms$3.00
Corned Beef$8.25
French Fries$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1667 Pearl Road

Brunswick OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Backyard

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Cracked Egg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Great American Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

2017 Cleveland HOT LIST Best Pizza
​2017 Brunswick Relay 4 Life Best Pizza
2016 2nd Place Best Deep Dish NEO
2014 & 2015 NEO's Best Deep Dish
2014 & 2015 Best Sub & Wings Medina Co
2012 Best Pizza in Brunswick
2012 & 2013 Best Sauce in Brunswick

Gyro George

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston