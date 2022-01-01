Old World Deli
Gyros, corned beef, and much more! All served with a smile!
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
1667 Pearl Road • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1667 Pearl Road
Brunswick OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Backyard
Come on in and enjoy!
The Cracked Egg
Come in and enjoy!
The Great American Pizza Co.
2017 Cleveland HOT LIST Best Pizza
2017 Brunswick Relay 4 Life Best Pizza
2016 2nd Place Best Deep Dish NEO
2014 & 2015 NEO's Best Deep Dish
2014 & 2015 Best Sub & Wings Medina Co
2012 Best Pizza in Brunswick
2012 & 2013 Best Sauce in Brunswick
Gyro George
Come in and enjoy!