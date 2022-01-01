Go
Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway

Fun time sports bar ...where locally sourced shenanigans pair with pizza...

3490 Old Troy Pike

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garlic Bread$3.00
Fresh Bolillo smothered in House Made Garlic Butter with Fresh Parsley, Basil and sea salt. Toasted to perfection. Add your favorite cheese and make it extra special!
Riverside Italian Gondola Pizza$10.00
Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Pepperoncini, Onions, Mozzarella, Provolone Cheese and Garlic EVOO Parmesan Sauce
Piggy Pickle Pizza Pie$10.00
Fresh smoked BBQ pulled pork, red onion covered with cheddar cheese and topped with dill pickles and Bourbon BBQ sauce.
Create your own Bar Pie$7.00
8" Bar Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese and Red Marinara Sauce
Margarita Pizza$10.00
Fresh Basil, Tomato, Asiago Shaved and Mozzarella Cheese and Red Marinara Sauce
Riverside Spicy Luau Pizza$10.00
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Onion, Hot Cherry Peppers, Mozzarella Provolone Cheese and Red Marinara Sauce
Riverside Ranch Pizza$10.00
White Chicken Breast, Bacon, Onion, Mozzarella, Provolone Cheese, Garlic EVOO Parmesan Sauce topped with Ranch
SM Caesar Salad$5.00
Crisp Fresh Heart of Romain, Asiago Shaved and Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and House Made Ceasar Dressing
Mikesells Chips$1.50
Your choice of a fresh bag of Local Mikesells Chips! Regular, Honey BBQ or Green Onion
Riverside Round-Up Pizza$10.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Pepper, Mozzarella and Red Marinara Sauce
Location

3490 Old Troy Pike

Riverside OH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
