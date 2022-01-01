Go
Olde Hudson

Everything we serve in the Cafe is made in our kitchen with the best ingredients we offer in the Market. Made one order at a time—With care.

CHEESE

449 Warren St Olde Hudson • $$

Avg 3.7 (113 reviews)

Popular Items

Single Espresso - Add a shot$1.75
We hand pull all of our shots - No. Six Depot - Notes from Underground.
Mixed Berry Muffins$4.75
Mocha Latte - Double Shot$5.50
Sprightly Pastured Egg Salad$9.00
Blend of scallions, onions, Dijon-citrus mayo over organic greens on a warm brioche bun.
Pumpkin Spice Latte - Double Shot$5.75
Lemon Zest Scones$4.75
French Lentil$8.00
Made with our homemade chicken stock.
Sanpellegrino Flavored Sodas$2.25
Choose from - Clementine, Blood Orange, Grapefruit, Prickly Pear, Lemon, Pomegranate Orange
Maple Latte - Double Shot$5.75
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Catering
Takeout

Hudson NY

Hudson NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
