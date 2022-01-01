Go
Olde Lincoln House



SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

1398 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1077 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.00
with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & ranch dressing
Lincoln Fries$9.00
fries baked with cheddar cheese & bacon; topped with lettuce,
diced tomato & our house bistro sauce
Prime Rib Cheese Steak$12.00
sliced prime rib, sautéed onions & house made cheese sauce
12 Wings$17.00
with celery & bleu cheese
Cheese Burger$11.00
6 oz. Angus burger on a brioche roll with American cheese, lettuce & tomato
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.00
sliced crispy chicken tenders over mixed greens with carrots, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons, bacon, cheddar cheese & a hard boiled egg
Chicken Fingers & Fries$10.00
served with a side of BBQ sauce
Buffalo Shrimp$10.00
beer battered shrimp tossed in wing sauce;
served with celery & bleu cheese
Bourbon Barrel Burger$13.00
6 oz. Angus burger on a brioche roll with bourbon caramelized onions, smoked Gouda, bacon, tomato jam
Mac & Cheese$13.00
house made mac & cheese with sharp cheddar & smoked gouda; baked with panko bread crumbs; topped with a smokey pineapple pork bbq
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1398 W Main St

Ephrata PA

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
