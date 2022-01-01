Go
Toast
  • /
  • Salem
  • /
  • Olde Main Street Pub

Olde Main Street Pub

Unique Menu by Chef and Co-Owner Tim Caldwell & Kieran O Neill, full bar,19 beers on draft, cocktail list, served in a cozy dining/pub atmosphere with fireplace for Winter enjoyment.

FRENCH FRIES

121 Essex St. • $$

Avg 4.4 (585 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

121 Essex St.

Salem MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mercy Tavern

No reviews yet

Have Mercy!

Antique Table Salem

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red's Sandwich Shop

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Finz

No reviews yet

Surrounded by windows overlooking the Salem Harbor, Finz offers guests lively waterfront scenery in a comfortable open concept interior. Of particular note is the 40 seat bar which flows from dining room to lounge, floor to ceiling nautical wall, hand painted lobster octopus mural, open style kitchen and built-in raw and sushi bars. In warmer months, the outdoor patio dining along the water is superb, with spots in the shade or the sun or enjoy a libation sitting around the outdoor fire pit. With events centered around local arts, Finz is the place to experience Salem.**For guests with food allergies please call the restaurant at 978-744-8485**

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston