The Olde Theater Restaurant & Lounge

Come in and enjoy!!

33 Sandy Bottom Rd, Coventry, RI 02816

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$9.75
Steak & Cheese Grinder
Classic Gyro$9.99
Chicken Tenders$11.99
Fish & Chips$12.99
Chowder
Italian Grinder
Jumbo Wings$10.99
Classic Cheeseburger$9.99
LG. Build Your Own$11.99
Location

Coventry RI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
