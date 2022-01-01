Go
Olde Town Coffee House

A family owned cafe that takes pride in our food, service, and the town of Cottage Grove. There was a lot of history made on Main Street, and we designed our building to be a reminder of that. Our all American breakfast and lunch menu offers a wide variety of delicious options. We are best known for our ALL DAY breakfast and hearty skillets, but, don't forget to try our juicy burger. It's made from our very own, locally bred and raised ground beef!

218 S Main St

Popular Items

Small Mocha$3.95
Farmers Skillet$11.99
A bed of American potatoes with sausage, tomato and pepper jack cheese. Topped with two eggs any style.
Eggs Benedict$10.99
Two poached eggs on a grilled English muffin with Canadian bacon topped with hollandaise and served with American potatoes.
Southwest Omelet$11.59
An omelet served with chorizo, onion, tomato, peppers, habanero jack and avocado. Served with American potatoes and your choice of toast.
Large Latte$4.98
Veggie Skillet$11.99
A bed of American potatoes with tomato, spinach, broccoli, mushroom, onion, black olives, and swiss cheese. Topped with two eggs any style.
Bacon Avocado Skillet$11.99
A bed of American Potatoes with tomato, bacon, spinach, onion and feta cheese. Topped with two eggs any style and avocado slices.
Chicken Salad Croissant$11.59
Homemade chicken salad with celery, onions, mayo and honey. Served with lettuce and tomato on a croissant.
Two Egg Meal$8.75
Two eggs any style with American potatoes and your choice of toast.
Denver Omelet$10.99
An omelet served with ham, green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese. Served with American potatoes and your choice of toast.
Location

Cottage Grove WI

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

