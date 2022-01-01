Olde Town Coffee House
A family owned cafe that takes pride in our food, service, and the town of Cottage Grove. There was a lot of history made on Main Street, and we designed our building to be a reminder of that. Our all American breakfast and lunch menu offers a wide variety of delicious options. We are best known for our ALL DAY breakfast and hearty skillets, but, don't forget to try our juicy burger. It's made from our very own, locally bred and raised ground beef!
218 S Main St
Popular Items
Location
218 S Main St
Cottage Grove WI
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. has served up its award-winning craft beer alongside local and global pub fare prepared from scratch. Madison's original brewpub features an ever-changing rotation of time-honored beer varieties, alongside experimental brews including cask-conditioned ales. Come. Sip. Stay. With four convenient Madison area locations and an outpost in Wausau, The Dane has a mission to make the community a great place to live, work and play.
Reverend Jim's Roadhouse
Come in and enjoy!
Bowlavard Lanes
Come in and enjoy!
Ugly Apple Cafe
Come in and enjoy!