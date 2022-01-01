Go
Olde Town Grill

Olde Town Grill offers delicious food from burgers and wraps to prime cut steak.
We refuse to compromise on quality in our restaurant. That's why we source our fresh ingredients from local farmers' markets. No matter what time of year, you can be sure you're eating the best of the season.
We strive to package our meals in a way that lets you bring the quality of our food into your home. We always love to see you in person, but even when we can't, we ensure that your dining experience is top notch!

108 E. 2nd St

Popular Items

Chicken Cordon Bleu w/ a Twist$17.00
A flattened chicken breast, seasoned then rolled up with ham, Swiss cheese, and green chili. Breaded then deep fried. Finally, baked to perfection. Served with rice pilaf and mixed veggies.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken tossed in our house hot sauce. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and a spicy chipotle mayonnaise in a tomato basil tortilla.
Creamy Clam Chowder$8.00
Wings$8.00
Patty Melt$12.00
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing an parmigiana cheese.
Beer Batter Station$8.00
Beer batter what you want.
Mango habanero chicken$13.00
Christmas Tree Chili Fries$10.00
Green Chili Steak Wrap$14.00
Sirloin steak cooked together with green chili and onions. Lettuce, tomato, and our house made green chili aioli.
108 E. 2nd St

Winslow AZ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
