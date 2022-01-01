Olde Tymes
Family Restaurant serving Breakfast, Lunch, and dinner seven days a week. Over 30 years serving Norwich area residents the best in olde-fashioned country cooking with a southern influence
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
360 W Main St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
360 W Main St
Norwich CT
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
