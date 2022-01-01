Go
Toast

Olde Tymes

Family Restaurant serving Breakfast, Lunch, and dinner seven days a week. Over 30 years serving Norwich area residents the best in olde-fashioned country cooking with a southern influence

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

360 W Main St • $

Avg 4.1 (642 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

360 W Main St

Norwich CT

Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

G.O.A.T.S. Greatest Of All Time Sportscenter, LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Stella Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Italian pizzeria, pasta dishes, grinders, gourmet italian.

Latin Quarters

No reviews yet

Welcome to Latin Quarters, the premier Latino nightclub that offers great drinks and amazing nightlife in Norwich, CT. Our salsa club's atmosphere may draw you in with live Hispanic music, but you'll definitely stay for the Hispanic food and drinks, expertly mixed by our bartenders and served at prices that will make you feel like it's happy hour every hour. We cater to the entertainment needs of the community in Norwich.

Great Oak Pizza

No reviews yet

Family owned & run since 1998, Great Oak Pizza has built our name on serving our customers quality food at a quality price.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston