Go
Toast

Old Gold Barbecue

Old Gold Barbecue is a food trailer parked at Metazoa Brewing Company serving traditional Central Texas barbecue. We offer a full selection of traditional Texas-style slow-smoked meats and sides. We smoke our meats low and slow on an all wood fire barbecue pit for 14-16 hours. Open Thursday - Sunday 11am til 8pm or sold out.
Due to COVID-19 we are accepting walk up guests, online orders, call aheads, and delivery through doordash.

BBQ

140 S. College Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (149 reviews)

Popular Items

Hoosier Heat$0.25
Street Corn$4.00
Sweet Corn cooked with butter, smoked southwestern seasonings. Topped with a lime crema and cilantro
Turkey$10.00
Sliced Turkey Breast that is brined and smoked for 4 hours on an all wood fire. We recommend a 1/2LB per person for the average eater! Served with White Bread, Pickles, Onions, Jalapenos, and our Liquid Gold Sauce.
Brisket Mashed Potato Bowl$13.00
Mashed Potatoes topped with green chile queso, chopped prime brisket, and shredded cheddar cheese.
Choose to have it as is, or add a scoop of corn for $1.00
Pulled Pork$9.00
Pulled Pork shoulder. Smoked on an all wood fire for 8-10 hours. We recommend a 1/2LB per person for the average eater! Served with White Bread, Pickles, Onions, Jalapenos, and BBQ Sauce.
Ranchero Beans$3.00
Pinto Beans we soak for 24 hours and simmer with seasonings, green chiles, tomatoes, tomato paste and a little bit of chopped brisket. Similar to chili, a savory side.
Extra Side Sauce$0.25
Texas Chili
Traditional Texas Chili. All beef chili (no beans). We use our prime brisket in our chili with rehydrated red chiles, and our house made chili paste.
Served with Shredded Cheddar, Sour cream and diced white onions on the side.
Green Chile Mac n' Cheese$4.00
Our most popular side! Creamy Mac n' cheese with green chiles. Green chiles are not spicy, but add a nice southwestern flavor.
Prime Brisket$14.00
Sliced Prime Brisket smoked for 12-16 hours on an all wood fire. We recommend a 1/2LB per person for the average eater! Served with White Bread, Pickles, Onions, Jalapenos, and BBQ Sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

140 S. College Ave

Indianapolis IN

Sunday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chilly Water Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Brewery/American Fare

Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - Fountain Square

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Metazoa Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CC Holdings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston