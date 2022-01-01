Go
Toast

Old Greenwich Deli

Come in and enjoy!

1380 east putnam ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cranberry Walnut Salad$8.50
Cobb Salad$9.00
The Hangover (on a roll)$8.50
#26 Glazed Balsamic$10.00
#1 Eatalian$10.00
#3 Prosciutto Crudo$10.00
#6 Tuna Salad$10.00
diet coke$2.99
#15 Chicken Cutlet Club$10.00
Egg & Cheese w/Meat (on a roll)$5.50
See full menu

Location

1380 east putnam ave

old greenwich CT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

RPM Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Our Chef's will Rev up your appetite with fresh ingredients and hand crafted favorites.

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

The OG Social

No reviews yet

Classic American Fare

Sweet Pea's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston