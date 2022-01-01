Go
Old Greg’s Pizza

Just a neighborhood pizza shop.

3620 NE 2nd Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

LOCAL GREENS$15.00
hammock greens, pea tendrils, radishes, tomatoes, shallots, fennel, caper breadcrumbs, parmesan, italian vinaigrette.
*please note: photo may vary from description due to rotating veggie allocations from local farmers
MEATBALLS$15.00
tomato, ricotta, basil, parm
GR3G'S LECHES$10.00
olive oil cake, stracciatella, sicilian pistachio, fennel pollen
please note: it's more savory than sweet!
CHICKEN PARM HOAGIE$16.00
crispy chicken cutlets, tomato, mozzarella, parm
'OYSTER' PO' BOY HOAGIE$19.00
gratitude farm oyster mushrooms, homestead heirloom tomatoes, lettuce, remoulade
CR8ZY GR3G'S BREADSTICKS$9.00
5 breadsticks, garlic, a little more garlic on top. served with garlic hollandaise & marinara on the side.
POLENTA-CRUSTED CHICKEN WINGS$15.00
1 lb. polenta-crusted wings (served naked 'n crispy), pickled celery, blue cheese and buffalo sauce on the side
MEATBALL PARM HOAGIE$18.00
tender 'n juicy meatballs, fresh burrata, basil, parm
CHICKEN CAESAR HOAGIE$16.00
crispy chicken cutlets, local gems, pickled cubanelles from french farms, parm
CHEESESTEAK HOAGIE$18.00
shaved ribeye 🥩, caramelized onions, mushroom mornay (fancy words for house-made cheez whiz)
Location

3620 NE 2nd Avenue

Miami FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
