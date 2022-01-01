Oldhouse Goods

Go
Hometown eatery serving customizable, fresh to order, breakfast, lunch, ice cream and beverages. We offer multiple ways to enjoy your time with us, whether it's on your way to work in the drive thru, with your laptop in our cozy shop, or outside with beautiful mountain views. We pride ourselves in offering a comfortable and fun space for our local community and visiting guests, with shopping and gardening supplies at Third Day Market right next door.

599 Hwy 16 South

Popular Items

Soup of the Week
Build Your Own Salad$7.99
Latte
1 Scoop$3.99
Breakfast Sandwich$5.99
Sourdough, *egg, cheese, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham
Build Your Own Sandwich$7.99
Iced Coffee
Lemonade
Breakfast Bowl$6.99
Choice of hashbrowns or biscuits, cheese, pick 2 (bacon, sausage, hame, pick 2 veggies and toppings
OH Breakfast Burger$11.99
Brioche bun, single patty, Oldhouse sauce, fried egg, hash browns, bacon, caramelized onion, American cheese --- choice of 1 side, add veggies for an extra $.50
599 Hwy 16 South

Jefferson NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
