Go
Toast

Oldies Burgers

Locally Family Owned and Operated. Voted Best Burger in Wimberley 2020. Oldies serves delicious burgers, sandwiches, salads, sides and so more. All orders are made fresh at time of order. You can visit our website www.oldies78676.com to learn more about us!

HAMBURGERS

801 FM 2325

Avg 4.6 (60 reviews)

Popular Items

Hand Cut Fries$3.50
Classic Cheese Burger-$8.00
Mushroom Swiss Burger- mayo, mushrooms & swiss cheese$7.75
Fried Okra w/ homemade Ranch$3.50
Veggie Burger$6.75
Hamburger-$7.00
Dan Burger- 1/2 lb, double cheese, bacon, grilled onions & jalapenos, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles & purple onion$12.75
Double Meat Hamburger-$7.25
Nana's Chicken Salad- mayo, lettuce, tomato & purple onion$6.95
Awesome Burger$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Fast Service
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

801 FM 2325

Wimberley TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chill's On The Creek

No reviews yet

Chill's On The Creek

The Falls Bistro

No reviews yet

Offering Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner in The Bistro Dining Room, The Tavern, and Cypress Falls Swimming Hole.

Sip! On The Square

No reviews yet

Coffee Shop

The Wimberley Cafe

No reviews yet

20% gratuity added to all deliveries.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston