Oldies Burgers
Locally Family Owned and Operated. Voted Best Burger in Wimberley 2020. Oldies serves delicious burgers, sandwiches, salads, sides and so more. All orders are made fresh at time of order. You can visit our website www.oldies78676.com to learn more about us!
HAMBURGERS
801 FM 2325
Wimberley TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
