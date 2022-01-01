Go
Toast

Old Monk Coffee Shop

Longtime-pub Old Monk is now serving coffee, pastries, and breakfast tacos Monday-Friday 7am-1pm.

2847 N Henderson Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Drip Coffee$3.00
Florentine Taco$2.95
Vanilla Latte$5.00
Latte$4.50
Vegan Taco$2.95
Iced Vanilla Latte$5.00
Migas Taco$2.95
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Taco$2.95
Ancho Steak, Egg & Cheese Taco$3.50
Potato, Egg & Cheese Taco$2.95
See full menu

Location

2847 N Henderson Ave

Dallas TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mayer's Garden

No reviews yet

Mayer's Garden: Patio pops, Game Day beers, Brunch bubbles.... bring your team and have a ball!

Enrique Tomas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Pie Tap. LIKE us on Facebook or check us out on pie-tap.com.
When you arrive, please go to the Pie on the Fly Pickup area. Locate your order on the Pie on the Fly shelf, confirm your name, check your order, and enjoy. If you have any questions or need help, please ask any available Pie Tap staff.

Spider Murphy's

No reviews yet

An Irish pub located on busy Henderson Avenue in Dallas, Tx.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston