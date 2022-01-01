Oldsmar restaurants you'll love
More about Craft Street Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Craft Street Kitchen
3153 curlew rd, Oldsmar
|Popular items
|Sticky Ale Wings
|$13.50
Agave, Ale, Sriracha, Soy, Citrus
|Pasta La Vista
|$16.00
House Brined Chicken Breast, Charred Scallion Cream, Casarecce Pasta, Grilled Asparagus, Baby Kale, Sun Dried Tomato Pesto, Parmesan
|Buffalo Chicken
|$13.00
Crafty Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Blue Cheese
More about Shaker & Peel
TACOS • SALADS
Shaker & Peel
3150 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar
|Popular items
|Flower Power Taco
|$3.00
organic hibiscus tortilla + quinoa + elote + jicama slaw + cotija cheese + cilantro crema. GF V
|Jerk Chicken Taco
|$3.50
all natural pulled chicken + plantains + Cilantro crema + avocado
|Korean BBQ Steak Taco
|$4.50
char sui marinated short rib + house made kimchi + sriracha mayo. GF
More about Whiskey Wings
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Whiskey Wings
4013 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar
|Popular items
|10 BREADED WINGS**
|$16.99
10 famous bone in wings
|ONION RINGS
|$8.99
Beer battered onion rings served with a creamy horsey sauce
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$10.99
8 breaded mozzarella sticks fried golden, served with marinara
More about Beachwood Seafood Kitchen & Bar
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Beachwood Seafood Kitchen & Bar
4022 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar
More about Juan's Mexican Grill Oldsmar
Juan's Mexican Grill Oldsmar
3860 Tampa Rd Ste F, Oldsmar
|Popular items
|Two (2)Tacos
|$6.79
Choose your meat and toppings. Served on soft flour or hard corn tortilla and chips.
|Juan's Nachos
|$8.99
Meal for champions. Pile of chips covered with our popular cheese sauce (Queso), choice of meat and toppings.
|Quesadilla
|$7.99
Tasty and delightful. 10” grilled tortilla with melted cheese, choice of meat and toppings inside. Or simply enjoy the rich and flavorful taste of our special blend of cheese in our plain cheese quesadilla. Served with chips.
More about Shaker and Peel Catering
Shaker and Peel Catering
3159 curlew rd, Oldsmar