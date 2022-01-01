Oldsmar bars & lounges you'll love

Craft Street Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Craft Street Kitchen

3153 curlew rd, Oldsmar

Avg 4.9 (1955 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sticky Ale Wings$13.50
Agave, Ale, Sriracha, Soy, Citrus
Pasta La Vista$16.00
House Brined Chicken Breast, Charred Scallion Cream, Casarecce Pasta, Grilled Asparagus, Baby Kale, Sun Dried Tomato Pesto, Parmesan
Buffalo Chicken$13.00
Crafty Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Blue Cheese
More about Craft Street Kitchen
Shaker & Peel image

TACOS • SALADS

Shaker & Peel

3150 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar

Avg 4.7 (1514 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Korean BBQ Steak Taco$4.50
char sui marinated short rib + house made kimchi + sriracha mayo. GF
Jerk Chicken Taco$3.50
all natural pulled chicken + plantains + Cilantro crema + avocado
Simple Chicken Taco$3.00
all natural free range rotisserie chicken + pico de gallo + avocado crema + house salsa + manchego cheese. GF
More about Shaker & Peel
Whiskey Wings image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Whiskey Wings

4013 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar

Avg 4.2 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 BREADED WINGS**$16.99
10 famous bone in wings
ONION RINGS$8.99
Beer battered onion rings served with a creamy horsey sauce
MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.99
8 breaded mozzarella sticks fried golden, served with marinara
More about Whiskey Wings
Beachwood Seafood Kitchen & Bar image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Beachwood Seafood Kitchen & Bar

4022 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar

Avg 4.3 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Beachwood Seafood Kitchen & Bar

