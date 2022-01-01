Oldsmar bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Oldsmar
More about Craft Street Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Craft Street Kitchen
3153 curlew rd, Oldsmar
|Popular items
|Sticky Ale Wings
|$13.50
Agave, Ale, Sriracha, Soy, Citrus
|Pasta La Vista
|$16.00
House Brined Chicken Breast, Charred Scallion Cream, Casarecce Pasta, Grilled Asparagus, Baby Kale, Sun Dried Tomato Pesto, Parmesan
|Buffalo Chicken
|$13.00
Crafty Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Blue Cheese
More about Shaker & Peel
TACOS • SALADS
Shaker & Peel
3150 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar
|Popular items
|Korean BBQ Steak Taco
|$4.50
char sui marinated short rib + house made kimchi + sriracha mayo. GF
|Jerk Chicken Taco
|$3.50
all natural pulled chicken + plantains + Cilantro crema + avocado
|Simple Chicken Taco
|$3.00
all natural free range rotisserie chicken + pico de gallo + avocado crema + house salsa + manchego cheese. GF
More about Whiskey Wings
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Whiskey Wings
4013 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar
|Popular items
|10 BREADED WINGS**
|$16.99
10 famous bone in wings
|ONION RINGS
|$8.99
Beer battered onion rings served with a creamy horsey sauce
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$10.99
8 breaded mozzarella sticks fried golden, served with marinara