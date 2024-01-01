Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Oldsmar
/
Oldsmar
/
Calamari
Oldsmar restaurants that serve calamari
Sparta Seafood
3157 Curlew Road, Oldsmar
No reviews yet
1/2Lb Calamari Rings
$7.99
More about Sparta Seafood
Jack Willies - 1013 Saint Petersburg Drive West
1013 Saint Petersburg Drive West, Oldsmar
No reviews yet
Calamari
$11.50
Lightly dusted in an Italian breading, deep fried and served with marinara sauce. $1 more for sweet chili dipped.
More about Jack Willies - 1013 Saint Petersburg Drive West
Browse other tasty dishes in Oldsmar
Rice Bowls
Curly Fries
Cake
Hummus
Oreo Cheesecake
Burritos
Pork Belly
Fried Rice
More near Oldsmar to explore
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(424 restaurants)
Clearwater
Avg 4.6
(53 restaurants)
Dunedin
Avg 4.6
(45 restaurants)
Clearwater Beach
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Largo
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Palm Harbor
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Tarpon Springs
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Odessa
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(424 restaurants)
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(480 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.6
(47 restaurants)
Sebring
No reviews yet
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(203 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(287 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(793 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(951 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(786 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston