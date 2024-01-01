Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Oldsmar

Oldsmar restaurants
Oldsmar restaurants that serve calamari

Sparta Seafood

3157 Curlew Road, Oldsmar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1/2Lb Calamari Rings$7.99
More about Sparta Seafood
Jack Willies - 1013 Saint Petersburg Drive West

1013 Saint Petersburg Drive West, Oldsmar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$11.50
Lightly dusted in an Italian breading, deep fried and served with marinara sauce. $1 more for sweet chili dipped.
More about Jack Willies - 1013 Saint Petersburg Drive West

