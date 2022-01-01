Chicken salad in Oldsmar
Craft Street Kitchen
3153 curlew rd, Oldsmar
|Chopped Chicken Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Bacon, Avocado , Heirloom Tomato, Gorgonzola, Half Easy Egg, Green Goddess
|Yippie Hippie Chicken Salad
|$14.50
Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Romaine, Dried Cherries, Candied Walnuts, Celery, Green Apples, Craft Herb Vinaigrette
Shaker & Peel
3150 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar
|Chicken Halfacado Salad
|$14.00
all natural chicken breast + spring mix + applewood bacon + beet infused egg + manchego cheese + honey garlic vinaigrette. GF
|Kids Chicken Salad
|$4.95
house lettuce mix, cucumbers, ranch
|Hoisin Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Hoisin glazed tempura chicken, napa cabbage mix, honey scallion vinaigrette, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, pickled onion & serrano, almonds, crispy wontons, peanuts.
Whiskey Wings Oldsmar
4013 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$13.99
breaded boneless chicken wings with your choice of wing sauce over fresh mixed salad greens with tomato, diced red onion, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing
|SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Blackened chicken over spring mix, shredded cheese, sweet corn, black beans, pico de gallo, fried tortilla strips, sliced avocado and southwest dressing
|CAESAR CHICKEN SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Parmesan dressing, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese, served with garlic toast.