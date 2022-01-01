Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Oldsmar

Oldsmar restaurants
Oldsmar restaurants that serve chicken salad

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Craft Street Kitchen

3153 curlew rd, Oldsmar

Avg 4.9 (1955 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Chicken Cobb Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Bacon, Avocado , Heirloom Tomato, Gorgonzola, Half Easy Egg, Green Goddess
Yippie Hippie Chicken Salad$14.50
Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Romaine, Dried Cherries, Candied Walnuts, Celery, Green Apples, Craft Herb Vinaigrette
More about Craft Street Kitchen
TACOS • SALADS

Shaker & Peel

3150 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar

Avg 4.7 (1514 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Halfacado Salad$14.00
all natural chicken breast + spring mix + applewood bacon + beet infused egg + manchego cheese + honey garlic vinaigrette. GF
Kids Chicken Salad$4.95
house lettuce mix, cucumbers, ranch
Hoisin Chicken Salad$13.00
Hoisin glazed tempura chicken, napa cabbage mix, honey scallion vinaigrette, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, pickled onion & serrano, almonds, crispy wontons, peanuts.
More about Shaker & Peel
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Whiskey Wings Oldsmar

4013 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar

Avg 4.2 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$13.99
breaded boneless chicken wings with your choice of wing sauce over fresh mixed salad greens with tomato, diced red onion, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Blackened chicken over spring mix, shredded cheese, sweet corn, black beans, pico de gallo, fried tortilla strips, sliced avocado and southwest dressing
CAESAR CHICKEN SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Parmesan dressing, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese, served with garlic toast.
More about Whiskey Wings Oldsmar

