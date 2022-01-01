Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Oldsmar

Oldsmar restaurants
Oldsmar restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Craft Street Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Craft Street Kitchen

3153 curlew rd, Oldsmar

Avg 4.9 (1955 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$5.95
More about Craft Street Kitchen
Shaker & Peel image

TACOS • SALADS

Shaker & Peel

3150 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar

Avg 4.7 (1514 reviews)
Takeout
Adult Chicken Tenders$9.95
More about Shaker & Peel

