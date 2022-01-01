Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Oldsmar
/
Oldsmar
/
Chicken Tenders
Oldsmar restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Craft Street Kitchen
3153 curlew rd, Oldsmar
Avg 4.9
(1955 reviews)
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
$5.95
More about Craft Street Kitchen
TACOS • SALADS
Shaker & Peel
3150 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar
Avg 4.7
(1514 reviews)
Adult Chicken Tenders
$9.95
More about Shaker & Peel
Browse other tasty dishes in Oldsmar
Chocolate Cake
Cake
Pies
Salmon
Egg Rolls
Sliders
Burritos
Quesadillas
More near Oldsmar to explore
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Dunedin
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Clearwater
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Clearwater Beach
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Palm Harbor
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Largo
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Tarpon Springs
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(496 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(513 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston