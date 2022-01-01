Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Oldsmar

Oldsmar restaurants
Oldsmar restaurants that serve chili

TACOS • SALADS

Shaker & Peel

3150 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar

Avg 4.7 (1514 reviews)
Takeout
WAGYU CHILI CHEESE FRY TACOS(2)$10.00
WAGYU CHILI, FRENCH FRIES, QUESO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, CREMA, PICKLED JALAPENO, FRENCH'S ONION, HYBRID TORTILLA
More about Shaker & Peel
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Whiskey Wings Oldsmar

4013 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar

Avg 4.2 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
NACHOS BEEF CHILI$10.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and our homemade beef chili, served with salsa and sour cream
CHILI CON CARNE BOWL$4.99
House chili topped with cheese, onions, and crackers
More about Whiskey Wings Oldsmar

