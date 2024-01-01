Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curly fries in Oldsmar

Go
Oldsmar restaurants
Toast

Oldsmar restaurants that serve curly fries

Consumer pic

 

Sparta Seafood

3157 Curlew Road, Oldsmar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cajun Curly Fries$5.99
More about Sparta Seafood
Whiskey Wings image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Whiskey Wings Oldsmar

4013 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar

Avg 4.2 (1000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SIDE CURLY FRIES$4.99
More about Whiskey Wings Oldsmar

Browse other tasty dishes in Oldsmar

Nachos

Fried Rice

Burritos

Pies

Sliders

Kimchi

Quesadillas

Rice Bowls

Map

More near Oldsmar to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (424 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.6 (53 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)

Clearwater Beach

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Palm Harbor

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Tarpon Springs

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Odessa

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (424 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.6 (47 restaurants)

Sebring

No reviews yet

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (793 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (786 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston