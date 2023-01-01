Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried rice in
Oldsmar
/
Oldsmar
/
Fried Rice
Oldsmar restaurants that serve fried rice
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Craft Street Kitchen - Oldsmar
3153 curlew rd, Oldsmar
Avg 4.9
(1955 reviews)
$ PORK BELLY FRIED RICE
$6.00
More about Craft Street Kitchen - Oldsmar
TACOS • SALADS
Shaker & Peel
3159 Tampa Road, Oldsmar
Avg 4.7
(1514 reviews)
Kimchi Fried Rice
$4.00
More about Shaker & Peel
Browse other tasty dishes in Oldsmar
Rice Bowls
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Tenders
Salmon
Chili
Chicken Sandwiches
Nachos
Tacos
More near Oldsmar to explore
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(314 restaurants)
Clearwater
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Dunedin
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Clearwater Beach
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Largo
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Palm Harbor
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Tarpon Springs
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(314 restaurants)
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(284 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(162 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(194 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(582 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(650 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(569 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston