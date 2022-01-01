Mac and cheese in Oldsmar
Oldsmar restaurants that serve mac and cheese
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Craft Street Kitchen
3153 curlew rd, Oldsmar
|$ MAC & CHEESE
|$4.00
|KIDS MAC AND CHEESE
|$5.95
|Share Side Skillet Mac & Cheese
|$11.00
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Whiskey Wings Oldsmar
4013 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar
|STEAK STRIPS MAC N CHEESE
|$12.99
A rich thick and creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with sliced green onion, served with garlic toast
Topped with grilled steak strips
|BUFFALO MAC & CHEESE BITES
|$10.99
Fried Mac & Cheese, Tossed in Buffalo Hot Sauce & Drizzled with Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
|WHITE CHEDDAR MAC N CHEESE
|$7.99
A rich thick and creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with sliced green onion, served with garlic toast