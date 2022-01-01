Nachos in Oldsmar
Whiskey Wings Oldsmar
4013 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar
|NACHOS BUFFALO CHICKEN
|$11.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and buffalo chicken, served with salsa, sour cream and blue cheese dressing
|NACHOS BEEF CHILI
|$10.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and our homemade beef chili, served with salsa and sour cream
|NACHOS PORK
|$11.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded pork, drizzled with a kentucky bourbon bbq sauce, served with salsa and sour cream