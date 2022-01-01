Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Oldsmar

Oldsmar restaurants
Oldsmar restaurants that serve nachos

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Whiskey Wings Oldsmar

4013 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar

Avg 4.2 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
NACHOS BUFFALO CHICKEN$11.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and buffalo chicken, served with salsa, sour cream and blue cheese dressing
NACHOS BEEF CHILI$10.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and our homemade beef chili, served with salsa and sour cream
NACHOS PORK$11.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded pork, drizzled with a kentucky bourbon bbq sauce, served with salsa and sour cream
Juan's Mexican Grill Oldsmar

3860 Tampa Rd Ste F, Oldsmar

No reviews yet
Takeout
Juan's Nachos$9.39
Meal for champions. Pile of chips covered with our popular cheese sauce (Queso), choice of meat and toppings.
