Quesadillas in Oldsmar
Oldsmar restaurants that serve quesadillas
TACOS • SALADS
Shaker & Peel
3150 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar
|Philly Cheese Quesadilla
|$13.00
shaved ribeye, aged cheddar, chipotle aioli, house pickled jalapeno, roasted corn, jicama slaw.
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$3.95
with 1 side
add chicken +$2
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Whiskey Wings Oldsmar
4013 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar
|QUESADILLA CHEESE*
|$7.99
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
|QUESADILLA CHICKEN
|$11.98
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled chicken, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
|QUESADILLA STEAK
|$12.98
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled steak, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
Juan's Mexican Grill Oldsmar
3860 Tampa Rd Ste F, Oldsmar
|Kids Quesadilla
|$4.99
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.49
|Quesadilla
|$8.39
Tasty and delightful. 10” grilled tortilla with melted cheese, choice of meat and toppings inside. Or simply enjoy the rich and flavorful taste of our special blend of cheese in our plain cheese quesadilla. Served with chips.