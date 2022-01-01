Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Oldsmar

Oldsmar restaurants
Oldsmar restaurants that serve quesadillas

TACOS • SALADS

Shaker & Peel

3150 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar

Avg 4.7 (1514 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheese Quesadilla$13.00
shaved ribeye, aged cheddar, chipotle aioli, house pickled jalapeno, roasted corn, jicama slaw.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$3.95
with 1 side
add chicken +$2
More about Shaker & Peel
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Whiskey Wings Oldsmar

4013 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar

Avg 4.2 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
QUESADILLA CHEESE*$7.99
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
QUESADILLA CHICKEN$11.98
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled chicken, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
QUESADILLA STEAK$12.98
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled steak, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
More about Whiskey Wings Oldsmar
Juan's Mexican Grill Oldsmar

3860 Tampa Rd Ste F, Oldsmar

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$4.99
Cheese Quesadilla$6.49
Quesadilla$8.39
Tasty and delightful. 10” grilled tortilla with melted cheese, choice of meat and toppings inside. Or simply enjoy the rich and flavorful taste of our special blend of cheese in our plain cheese quesadilla. Served with chips.
More about Juan's Mexican Grill Oldsmar

