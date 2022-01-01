Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Red velvet cheesecake in Oldsmar

Go
Oldsmar restaurants
Toast

Oldsmar restaurants that serve red velvet cheesecake

Craft Street Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Craft Street Kitchen - Oldsmar

3153 curlew rd, Oldsmar

Avg 4.9 (1955 reviews)
Takeout
Red Velvet Cheesecake$10.00
More about Craft Street Kitchen - Oldsmar
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS

Shaker & Peel

3159 Tampa Road, Oldsmar

Avg 4.7 (1514 reviews)
Takeout
Red Velvet Cheesecake$3.95
More about Shaker & Peel

Browse other tasty dishes in Oldsmar

Taco Salad

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Pies

Cheesecake

Chicken Tenders

Chips And Salsa

Short Ribs

Map

More near Oldsmar to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Clearwater Beach

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Palm Harbor

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Tarpon Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (611 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston