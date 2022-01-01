Sliders in Oldsmar
Craft Street Kitchen
3153 curlew rd, Oldsmar
|Hot Tampa Chicken Sliders
|$13.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Habanero Glaze, Alabama White Sauce, House Hot Pickle, Arugula, Brioche Buns
Whiskey Wings Oldsmar
4013 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar
|SLIDERS WHISKY BURGER
|$11.99
Angus steak burgers topped with bacon, american cheese, fried onion tanglers and our Kentucky bourbon bbq sauce
Served on 3 brioche slider buns
|SLIDERS PHILLY CHEESTEAK
|$11.99
Grilled steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers topped with provolone cheese
Served on 3 brioche slider buns