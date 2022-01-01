Sliders in Oldsmar

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Craft Street Kitchen

3153 curlew rd, Oldsmar

Avg 4.9 (1955 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Tampa Chicken Sliders$13.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Habanero Glaze, Alabama White Sauce, House Hot Pickle, Arugula, Brioche Buns
More about Craft Street Kitchen
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Whiskey Wings Oldsmar

4013 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar

Avg 4.2 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
SLIDERS WHISKY BURGER$11.99
Angus steak burgers topped with bacon, american cheese, fried onion tanglers and our Kentucky bourbon bbq sauce
Served on 3 brioche slider buns
SLIDERS PHILLY CHEESTEAK$11.99
Grilled steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers topped with provolone cheese
Served on 3 brioche slider buns
More about Whiskey Wings Oldsmar

