Tacos in Oldsmar

TACOS • SALADS
Shaker & Peel
3150 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar
Korean BBQ Steak Taco
$4.50
char sui marinated short rib + house made kimchi + sriracha mayo. GF
Grouper Taco
$4.00
tempura fried grouper + mango slaw + spicy mayo + hoisin chili sauce + house pickles + sesame seeds + flour tortilla
Short Rib Barbacoa Taco
$4.70
braised short rib + manchego + queso fresco + roasted tomato salsa + pickled red onion. GF
Juan's Mexican Grill Oldsmar
3860 Tampa Rd Ste F, Oldsmar
Two (2)Tacos
$6.79
Choose your meat and toppings. Served on soft flour or hard corn tortilla and chips.
Juan's Nachos
$8.99
Meal for champions. Pile of chips covered with our popular cheese sauce (Queso), choice of meat and toppings.
Quesadilla
$7.99
Tasty and delightful. 10” grilled tortilla with melted cheese, choice of meat and toppings inside. Or simply enjoy the rich and flavorful taste of our special blend of cheese in our plain cheese quesadilla. Served with chips.