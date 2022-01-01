Old Spots Bistro
Dessert & savory pies, soups, salads and entrees to go, and espresso. Formerly the Whidbey Pies Cafe. Same great pie, new savory food menu!
765 Wonn Rd. Ste A 102
765 Wonn Rd. Ste A 102
Greenbank WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
