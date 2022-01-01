Go
Old Spots Bistro

Dessert & savory pies, soups, salads and entrees to go, and espresso. Formerly the Whidbey Pies Cafe. Same great pie, new savory food menu!

765 Wonn Rd. Ste A 102



Popular Items

Whole Baked Marionberry Pie$22.00
a sweet cultivated blackberry originating in Marion county Oregon
Whole Baked GF Marionberry Pie$24.00
a sweet cultivated blackberry originating in Marion county Oregon
Whole Baked Granny Apple Pie$22.00
Tart apples make the perfect slice of apple pie.
Whole Baked Tripleberry Pie$22.00
blueberry, strawberry, marionberry
See full menu

Location

765 Wonn Rd. Ste A 102

Greenbank WA

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

