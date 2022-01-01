Go
Old Stone Steakhouse

23 South Main Street

Popular Items

Baby Back Ribs$18.00
Baked Pimento$10.00
Oven Baked, Served with Toasted Pita Points
Shrimp & Crab dip$14.00
Made in house and served with toasted pita points
Golden Fried Pickles$9.00
Cooked Golden Brown, Served with Cajun Aioli
Baby Field Greens$7.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Dried Cranberries, Carmelized Onions, Cinnamon Pecans, Fried Goat Cheese Round
Baked Mac & Cheese$4.00
Bacon Wrapped Scallops$16.00
Seared and Drizzled with our Signature Cheerwine BBQ
Jailhouse Chicken$20.00
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites$9.00
Crispy Battered Cauliflower tossed in Housemade Buffalo Sauce, Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing
Classic Bleu Cheese Wedge$7.00
Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Dressing and Crumbles, Drizzled with Balsamic Reduction
Location

23 South Main Street

Belmont NC

Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
