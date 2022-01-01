Old Stone Steakhouse
Come in and enjoy!
23 South Main Street
Popular Items
Location
23 South Main Street
Belmont NC
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Bottle Tree
Come in and enjoy!!
Terra Mia - McAddenville
Come in and enjoy!
Mangiamo Italian Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
RayNathan's
All meats, sauces, and sides prepared in-house and served in laid back, Delta Blues inspired dining rooms.
*RayNay's Yams and Granny Smith Apple Cake Contains Pecans*