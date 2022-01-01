Go
Ole Brass Rail image

Ole Brass Rail

Open today 6:00 AM - 2:00 AM

StarStarStarHalf

113 Reviews

$

3738 E Thomas Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85018

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markSports
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

3738 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix AZ 85018

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kitty's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eat Up Drive In

No reviews yet

While struggling to balance work and life, we realized the value of quick, easy meals but saw how quality was often sacrificed when paired with convenience. Eat Up Drive In was created with the goal of serving the community our favorite homestyle meals, cooked slow and served fast, so you can spend less time in the kitchen, and more time with the ones you love. From our family to yours, we invite you to Eat Up – food that feels like home

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Ole Brass Rail

orange star3.5 • 113 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston